Oregonian returns to ‘Survivor’ in upcoming season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregonian who has twice starred on the television series “Survivor” will be returning to the show in this upcoming season.

Ciera Easton, who appeared in Season 27: Blood Vs. Water and Season 31: Second Chances, will once again be returning for the show’s 34th season.

Easton is from Salem, and she’s known for voting her own mother off the show.

To watch a trailer for the upcoming season, click here. Season 34 will kick off with the 500th episode of the series.

Season 34: Game Changers will air on March 8 at 8 p.m., right here on KOIN 6. It’ll include 20 different castaways from past seasons, including a two-time winner, fan favorites and several competition beasts. Everything starts with a two-hour premiere. Each of the castaways will be competing for a chance at $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor.”