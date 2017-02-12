Mom says man tried to lure girls near NE Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland mom tells KOIN 6 News a stranger tried to lure her 11-year-old daughter and niece into his car Sunday by a local park.

Jamaica Fitzgerald said she’s thankful her daughter and niece ran away after being approached by a man while walking 2 blocks home from Khunamokwst Park.

“He probably stalked them from the park,” Fitzgerald said.

Her daughter described the man’s silver-gray car as beat up, filled with dents, a “junkyard car” without license plates. She said the large black man wearing a baseball cap drove up and boxed them in. He allegedly asked the girls if they wanted a ride.

“The door seemed like it wasn’t closed or was cracked, he had the door ready,” Fitzgerald said. “He was talking to them out of the window like, ‘Hey, hey, you know you want to come over here, you want a ride?'”

When they said no, Fitzgerald said he held out a $10 bill for them.

That’s when the girls allegedly ran home to call 911.

Fitzgerald said police told her they were looking into a similar complaint from another child that came in around the same time.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Portland Police Bureau but did not hear back.