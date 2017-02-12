Grammy winning jazz legend Al Jarreau dead at 76

The musician was hospitalized in Los Angeles last week

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, Al Jarreau performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Jarreau announced on his website Feb. 7, 2017, that he has been forced to retire from touring due to exhaustion. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2015, file photo, Al Jarreau performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Jarreau announced on his website Feb. 7, 2017, that he has been forced to retire from touring due to exhaustion. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grammy winning jazz legend Al Jarreau has died at the age of 76, WCBS reported.

He was hospitalized last week in Los Angeles due to exhaustion, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Not long after his hospitalization, it was announced that the musician would be retiring from touring after 50 years.

“He is thankful for his 50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music,” the Facebook post read.

Stay tuned to KOIN 6 News for more information as it becomes available.