Grammy winning jazz legend Al Jarreau dead at 76

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grammy winning jazz legend Al Jarreau has died at the age of 76, WCBS reported.

He was hospitalized last week in Los Angeles due to exhaustion, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Not long after his hospitalization, it was announced that the musician would be retiring from touring after 50 years.

“He is thankful for his 50 years of traveling the world in ministry through music,” the Facebook post read.

