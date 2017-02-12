Garage fire spreads to Hillsboro home, burns cars

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro home and 3 cars were heavily damaged when a fire broke out in a garage Sunday night, fire officials told KOIN 6 News.

Investigators learned the fire started in the garage of a home on NE Autumnwood Terrace while the homeowner was working on his Corvette.

One man was taken to the hospital with burns on his hands, Hillsboro Fire Dept. said.

The fire caused $125,000 in damages to the 2-story house, 2 Corvettes and an SUV.

