PORTLAND, Ore. (ESPN) — The Trail Blazers have agreed to trade center Mason Plumlee to the Denver Nuggets, ESPN reported on Sunday.

In exchange, they’ll get center Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round draft pick.

The Trail Blazers also agreed to trade a second-round draft pick and cash.

This deal will give the Blazers potentially 3 first-round picks in the 2017 draft, according to ESPN.

