Cannon Beach duplex destroyed in fire

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cannon Beach duplex was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon, KOIN 6 News learned.

Flames coming from the duplex on N Larch Street between W 1st Street and W 2nd Street could be seen from the beach around 3:40 p.m.

Flames can be seen as this fire continues burning #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/Odpig14fvS — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) February 12, 2017

Fire crews from Gearhart and Seaside helped Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue battle the blaze, but a portion of the duplex was still on fire as of 4:30 p.m.

Officials told KOIN 6 News everyone inside made it out of the duplex safely.

Not much left of this home as crews with Cannon Beach Fire fight smoke and flames #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/al73zGBmED — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) February 13, 2017

Fire still burning inside a portion of the home #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/CMmwTCt9Lm — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) February 13, 2017

