Cannon Beach duplex destroyed in fire

Fire on N Larch Street between W 1st Street and W 2nd Street

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
A Cannon Beach duplex was destroyed in a fire, Sunday, February 12, 2017. (KOIN)
CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cannon Beach duplex was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon, KOIN 6 News learned.

Flames coming from the duplex on N Larch Street between W 1st Street and W 2nd Street could be seen from the beach around 3:40 p.m.

Fire crews from Gearhart and Seaside helped Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue battle the blaze, but a portion of the duplex was still on fire as of 4:30 p.m.

Officials told KOIN 6 News everyone inside made it out of the duplex safely.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.