Cannon Beach duplex destroyed in fire

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (KOIN) — A Cannon Beach duplex was destroyed in a fire Sunday afternoon, KOIN 6 News learned.
Flames coming from the duplex on N Larch Street between W 1st Street and W 2nd Street could be seen from the beach around 3:40 p.m.
Fire crews from Gearhart and Seaside helped Cannon Beach Fire & Rescue battle the blaze, but a portion of the duplex was still on fire as of 4:30 p.m.
Officials told KOIN 6 News everyone inside made it out of the duplex safely.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.