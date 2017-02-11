PHOTOS: Volunteers clean up Springwater Corridor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers showed up to the Springwater Corridor for the first SOLVE cleanup there in more than a year.

Homeless camps kept volunteers away from the area recently, but since the trail was swept in September, there were some safer areas for volunteers.

SOLVE Springwater Corridor cleanup View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN) Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN)