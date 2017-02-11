PHOTOS: Volunteers clean up Springwater Corridor

A group gathered Saturday to pick up litter

Volunteers gathered at the Springwater Corridor to clean up litter with SOLVE on February 11, 2017. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers showed up to the Springwater Corridor for the first SOLVE cleanup there in more than a year.

Homeless camps kept volunteers away from the area recently, but since the trail was swept in September, there were some safer areas for volunteers.

