Loved ones remember Quanice Hayes in vigil

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Loved ones gathered Saturday night to honor the life of 17-year-old Quanice Hayes, who was killed in a confrontation with Portland Police on February 9.

Friends said Hayes was known as “Moose” and “Quan Quan.” They said he had aspirations of going to college and they can’t make sense of the allegations against him.

Friends & family of Quanice Hayes gather for a vigil tonight to remember his life & express frustration over the shooting #koin6news #pdx pic.twitter.com/ySQt3e2kl6 — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 12, 2017

Police said early Thursday morning, the teen robbed a man at gunpoint, then broke into a car near the Banfield Pet Hospital before breaking into a residence, where police caught up with him.

Hayes was shot by Officer Andrew Hayes, a 7-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau. Police determined that Hayes’ weapon recovered from the scene was a “realistic-looking replica firearm.”