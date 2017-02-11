Couple recreates first date at Globetrotters game

They have been married for nearly 64 years

Hank and Priscilla Downing recreated their first date 64 years ago at the Moda Center for a Harlem Globetrotters game on February 11, 2017. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A the Moda Center Saturday, the Harlem Globetrotters did their thing, but sitting court side was a couple whose story may have stolen the show.

The Downings' program from the Harlem Globetrottes game where they had their first date in February 1953. (KOIN)
Priscilla and Hank Downing have been married for almost 64 years. On February 11 at the Moda Center, they relived their first date, when Hank invited Priscilla to a Harlem Globetrotters game.

“This is the first time we’ve been back,” Priscilla said with a laugh.

They were students are Oregon State University in February 1953 when they saw that first game. Hank said he chose to take her to a Globetrotters game that day because, “it was a neutral type date. It wasn’t a boozin’ thing, or a dance,” Hank said. “I don’t dance.”

The Globetrotters celebrated with the couple too.

“We bring families together,” Eight-year Globetrotter vet Hammer Harrison said. “That’s what we do. This is awesome.”

Hank and Priscilla Downing recreated their first date 64 years ago at the Moda Center for a Harlem Globetrotters game on February 11, 2017. (KOIN)
