Couple recreates first date at Globetrotters game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A the Moda Center Saturday, the Harlem Globetrotters did their thing, but sitting court side was a couple whose story may have stolen the show.

Priscilla and Hank Downing have been married for almost 64 years. On February 11 at the Moda Center, they relived their first date, when Hank invited Priscilla to a Harlem Globetrotters game.

“This is the first time we’ve been back,” Priscilla said with a laugh.

They were students are Oregon State University in February 1953 when they saw that first game. Hank said he chose to take her to a Globetrotters game that day because, “it was a neutral type date. It wasn’t a boozin’ thing, or a dance,” Hank said. “I don’t dance.”

The Globetrotters celebrated with the couple too.

“We bring families together,” Eight-year Globetrotter vet Hammer Harrison said. “That’s what we do. This is awesome.”