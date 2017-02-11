Couple arrested after evacuating Starbucks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman were arrested Saturday after ordering people to evacuate a Starbucks on SE Milwaukie Ave. and Bybee Blvd.

Employees cleared the shop, leaving 48-year-old Rodney Allen Smith his wife, 48-year-old Lisa Grier inside. Police arrived and determined both were having a mental health crisis.

Officers got them to come out and they were taken into custody peacefully shortly after 11 a.m. They were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of coercion. Smith was also charged with theft.

The pair were also involved in an incident at the Jantzen Beach Safeway on February 3, 2017. Smith demanded that the store be evacuated and locked himself in the managers officer that day.