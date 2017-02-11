Anti-Planned Parenthood rallies come to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters are expected outside 2 Planned Parenthood centers in Oregon Saturday morning, part of a nationwide rally over federal funding to the organization.

The event, schedule to last 90 minutes, is set to begin at 9 a.m. in Eugene and 10 a.m. in Portland. A number of people are scheduled to speak in support of stripping funding to Planned Parenthood and giving money to health centers that don’t provide or counsel about abortion.

The ProtestPP website said anti-abortion activists will gather outside the Eugene-Springfield Health Center, 3579 Franklin Boulevard, and in Portland at the NE Portland Center, 3727 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

In a statement, the Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette office urged people who support Planned Parenthood to stay away from this rally:

“We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we’ve been seeing in Oregon and across the country. Our first priority is always to serve our patients, and ensure they can get the high-quality, often lifesaving care that Planned Parenthood health centers provide. To that end, we do ask anyone wishing to show support for Planned Parenthood and our work not to rally outside of a health center. These rallies can often be intimidating, and can inadvertently prevent patients from getting the care they need. Instead we encourage supporters to attend one of Congressman Greg Walden’s town halls today in Eastern Oregon, or the Pro-Choice Coalition of Oregon Lobby Day Rally at noon Tuesday, February 28th on the Capitol steps in Salem.”

The ProtestPP rallies are expected in 45 states on Saturday.

In one of his first executive orders, President Donald Trump reinstated and expanded a policy that threatens to cut all U.S. funding from any foreign health provider that discusses abortion as a family planning method, even though American dollars are not used for abortion services.

The Mexico City Policy, otherwise known as the Global Gag Rule, was enacted by President Ronald Reagan in 1984. Since then, presidents have played political volleyball by reinstating and rescinding the policy early on in their terms. President Barack Obama most recently rescinded the Global Gag Rule in 2009.

Trump is the first president to expand the policy, making it applicable to any foreign department or agency that receives U.S. health aid, not just family planning groups.