19-year-old snow boarder missing on Mt. Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rescue crews are looking for a missing 19-year-old snow boarder who may have gone into Little Zigzag Canyon, where people often get lost.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was with a group who went out of bounds from the Timberline area. When they were lead back, one member of the group was not found because he had gone ahead of the others.

His tracks lead into the Little Zigzag Canyon. He was last seen wearing a grey and black helmet, camo sweatshirt and dark pants. He does not have a cell phone, GPS or mountain locator device.