Trump named as defendant in youths’ climate lawsuit

Lawsuit seeks court order requiring government to quickly reduce carbon dioxide emissions

FILE - In this July 19, 2011 file photo, pools of melted ice form atop Jakobshavn Glacier, near the edge of the vast Greenland ice sheet. Since 1997, the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets have lost 5.5 trillion tons of ice (5 trillion metric tons), according to Andrew Shepherd at the University of Leeds, who used NASA and European satellite data. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A group of youths who say the government has endangered their future with climate change has added President Donald Trump to the list of people and corporations they blame.

The Register-Guard reports that Trump has been added as a defendant in the case, which seeks a court order requiring the government to quickly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which many scientists have linked to global warming.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, a group of 21 people ages 9 and 20, notified the court Thursday that they would remove President Barack Obama as a named defendant and replace him with Trump.

Obama was sued in his official capacity as part of the lawsuit filed in 2015. Now that he no longer holds office, Trump must be substituted as a party to the litigation.