The hidden avalanche danger on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Brittany Allen, who works at Hillcrest Ski & Sports in Gresham, said there has been a huge boom at the store of people prepping for Mount Hood.

Unfortunately, some of those newcomes don’t know the proper safety procedures.

“I would say there’s lots of people out there that don’t normally go out there,” Allen told KOIN 6 News. “I would say the most common thing is just underestimating.”

The big danger many people may not think about is in Mount Hood’s back country, the areas outside the facilities of Mount Hood Meadows.

The Northwest Avalanche Center said there’s a considerable danger for potential avalanches above and near the treeline.

“Outside of our boundaries and throughout most of the Mount Hood and Mount Hood National Forest there is no control in the back country,” said Dave Tragethon from Mount Hood Meadows.

They take that seriously, he said. If you go past one of their roped off areas, they will suspend you from their facilities.

But — the avalanche threat does not pertain to the actual resort slopes.

They have gated areas where they will created controlled avalanches to prevent more powerful, unexpected ones. Having skiers and snowboards there helps, too.

“We have the benefit of the compression that occurs naturally from all the skiers on our fine trails, as well as the grooming that we do,” Tragethon said.

Back country expeditions can certainly be done safely with the proper gear and proper precautions. But given the current conditions, it’s probably wise to wait at least a few days.