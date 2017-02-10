Speaker Kotek: Old car tax plan is DOA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A proposal in the Oregon House of Representatives would require owners of cars 20 years or older to pay a $1000 tax every 5 years.

House Speaker Tina Kotek’s office told KOIN 6 News this bill isn’t going anywhere.

House Bill 2877, sponsored by the Committee on Revenue, would create an “impact tax” with money raised going to the Department of Transportation Operating Fund.

Under this plan, if a car is 20 years or older, the owner would need to pay the Department of Treasury $1000 every 5 years. That money would be due by January 31 of the year the tax was due.

If the car’s owner didn’t pay the tax, the Treasury department could force collection.

The tax would not apply to vehicles registered as antiques.

When KOIN 6 News contacted Kotek’s office for comment, they said the plan was DOA (dead on arrival.)

In an email, Kotek’s Communications Director Lindsey O’Brien said “the Speaker had nothing to do with this bill, and if you look it up you can see that it’s a Revenue committee bill, and the chair (Representative Barnhart) has already said he doesn’t plan to move it forward. So the bill is dead.”