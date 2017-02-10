Refugee family arrives at PDX after uncertainty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After living at a refugee camp in Nepal for 25 years, a family finally reunited with loved ones in Portland Friday night.

The family touched down at PDX after uncertainty following Donald Trump’s executive order halting refugee admission into the United States. A big crowd greeted the family of 4 originally from Bhutan.

“I’m so excited to meet my family after 12 years in Portland,” Santri Rai said has he waited to see his relatives from half a world away.

A family arrives at @flypdx from Bhutan – they were in limbo after President Trump's 120-day suspension on refugee admission #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/iGzcmCX7bE — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) February 11, 2017

The family, a mom, dad, 15-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son were welcomed to America with opens arms.

The dad said he’s so happy to be in Oregon and to see the crowd there to welcome his family.

He said he was nervous about Trump’s executive order at first, and it was like a sigh of relief to be in the U.S.

An old neighbor from the refugee camp was among those at PDX to greet the family.

“In camp, we didn’t have enough food, health issues, didn’t have medical care,” Govinda Dsimal said.

He said he’s looking forward to showing his friends around Portland.