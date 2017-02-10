Opioid abuser gets 10 years in fatal crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man who killed a 73-year-old Salem driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.

Daniel James Thompson pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter and DUII for the April 2016 crash that killed Michael Tuel.

Thompson was driving erratically on the morning of April 19 when he crossed the center line in the 6400 block of Sunnyside Road SE and slammed head-on into Tuel’s Ford.

Investigators determined Thompson, 42, was under the influence of the controlled substance Suboxone.

He also admitted guilt in a November 2015 crash where he hit a power pole and left the scene and — just a month before the fatal crash — was driving under the influence of Xanax, morphine and Flexeril.

Between August 2015 and the day of the crash that killed Tuel, Thompson overdosed 3 times on heroin.

His prison sentences will run concurrently.