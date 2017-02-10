Miracle Alford-Lewis is determined to succeed

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – Fort Vancouver senior guard, Miracle Alford-Lewis, has always been very driven to succeed.

“My freshman year, I just thought I was the best and I thought no one could guard me,” said Alford-Lewis with a smile. “And so I thought I was just better than anyone. If a coach would try to tell me to do something – or change something – in my game I would say ‘No’ to myself.”

Alford-Lewis still remembers the exact moment when he decided to turn things around.

“My junior year going into my senior year at the end of the summer … that’s when I decided to change,” said Alford-Lewis. “I just started hanging around different people that really pushed me and motivated me.”

“[Miracle] had a bad attitude towards coaches and just acted like he knew it all,” said Kyron Lowe-Ash, a Fort Vancouver senior. “At the end of last year, and the beginning of this year, he just started buying in the system.”

“If I had to compare him to any NBA player, I’d have to go with Steph Curry [from the Golden State Warriors], because of his long range shot and his [basketball] IQ,” Elijah Autry, a Fort Vancouver senior, said.

Autry said he still thinks about the time when Alford-Lewis made a basket from way beyond three-point range.

“I wish I played like Steph Curry,” said Alford-Lewis, who was born in San Francisco and grew up rooting for the Warriors. “I think it’s [being compared to Steph] because I shoot a lot of three-pointers [like he does]. I could learn from him, because he’s one of the best shooters I’ve seen.”

Our Athlete of the Week is all about putting his teammates in position to be successful.

“These guys are my family; they’re like [my] second brothers,” said Alford-Lewis.

“For [the] most of my life, I’ve been living with my grandparents. [I find myself] missing my Mom and Dad [because] they’re not really in the picture as much. That’s kind of an obstacle I have to overcome. I used to be this hard headed little kid, and I’ve matured myself so it’s been a miracle.”