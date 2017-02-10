Mayor, police chief to address police shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman will speak today to address two officer involved shootings that happened on Thursday, February 9.

The first shooting happened early Thursday in NE Portland when an armed robbery suspect was confronted after a series of crimes. The suspect first robbed a man who was sleeping in his car at gunpoint.

The victim told KOIN the man threatened to shoot him and said “‘You’re lucky you’re not dead right now, I’m from Chicago. Usually we shoot you first, then we’ll take your stuff.’”

Not long after that incident, Portland police got a report of a car prowl at the Banfield Pet Hospital. Police encountered the suspect but he got away.

Around 8:45 a.m. police spotted the suspect again on NE Hancock. One officer fired at the suspect, who died at the scene. Police did not immediately say whether the suspect fired his weapon, but a handgun was recovered.

Around 8 p.m. in SE Portland, another suspect was shot by Portland police officers. The 56-year-old man was reportedly threatening suicide and had a gun. When police arrived, there was an altercation that ended with 2 offices firing on the suspect. Officers were able to provide medical care until that suspect was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured in either of yesterday’s shootings, but all 3 involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per PPB policy.

KOIN 6 News will stream the press conference live at 3:30 p.m.