PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was rescued after driving his car into the water near the Sauvie Island Bridge Friday night.

Portland Fire and Rescue spokesman Rich Chatman said they got the call from the car’s emergency contact system. The man had gone off the road into the river.

The man was able to get out and on top of his car before rescuers arrived and helped him. He did not have any major injuries.