Lakeisha Holloway found competent to stand trial

The Portland woman faces 71 felonies

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Lakeisha Nicole Holloway enters district court with one of her public defenders, Scott Coffee, for her arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. Holloway, who crashed her car into pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Dec. 20, has been charged with murder, child abuse and hit-and-run. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Portland woman accused of driving onto a crowded Las Vegas sidewalk, killing one and injuring dozens, has been found competent to stand trial.

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Lakeisha N. Holloway, who police said smashed into crowds of pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2015, killing one person and injuring dozens. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Lakeisha Holloway, 25, had marijuana in her system on December 20, 2015 when she allegedly intentionally drove a car onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk.

Her lawyers argued that she is mentally ill. She has undergone evaluation at a state mental hospital per a judge’s orders.

She is charged with 71 felonies including murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.