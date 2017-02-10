Lakeisha Holloway found competent to stand trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Portland woman accused of driving onto a crowded Las Vegas sidewalk, killing one and injuring dozens, has been found competent to stand trial.

Lakeisha Holloway, 25, had marijuana in her system on December 20, 2015 when she allegedly intentionally drove a car onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk.

Her lawyers argued that she is mentally ill. She has undergone evaluation at a state mental hospital per a judge’s orders.

She is charged with 71 felonies including murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.