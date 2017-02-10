Iranian infant ready for surgery at Doernbecher

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After undergoing testing at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, 4-month-old Fatemeh Reshad is all set to have heart surgery.

The infant came to Portland from Iran after Oregon and New York state officials requested a waiver to allow her family into the United States amid Trump’s travel ban.

Fatemeh has a life-threatening congenital heart defect that would threaten her lungs and life if left untreated. She arrived at the hospital on Tuesday, February 7 and has undergone several diagnostic tests.

“The procedure went well today. The results were very encouraging. Despite the excess of blood passing through her lungs we believe we can proceed with surgical correction as planned,” said Laurie Armsby, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and interim head, Division of Pediatric Cardiology, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, OHSU School of Medicine.

Doctors say her heart defect can be repaired and they expect her to be in the hospital for about 3 weeks.