Injured OSP trooper leaves hospital after 48 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Trooper who was wounded in a shootout on Christmas Day has left the hospital after 48 days, his wife shared on Facebook.

Hayley Shelton, also a police officer with the Portland Police Bureau, posted that Cederberg got to go home for the first time since he was seriously injured. She wrote that seeing their Christmas gifts rewrapped in Valentines Day paper made them realize how much time has passed.

“We are now living life with a newfound appreciation for every single moment, as tomorrow is never promised,” Shelton wrote.

Nic Cederberg was shot 12 times, according to his brother Jeff Cederberg. Jeff has kept a GoFundMe page with updates on his brother’s condition.

The shooting

On Christmas night, police were called to the 11900 block of SW King James Place because shots were fired. Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman’s body.

A suspect, 30-year-old James Tylka, was seen driving away and a chase ensued. It ended with an exchange of gunfire off Hwy 99W. Tylka was killed in the shootout and is suspected of killing his wife, 24-year-old Kate Armand.