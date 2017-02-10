Driving around road closure not a good idea

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Leo Aiono regularly runs a route along 149th in Beaverton, but Thursday it became engulfed by the creek.

“We have a huge river almost coming through here,” he told KOIN 6 News. “It looked like it was a lake on the street.”

Those waters didn’t stop many drivers, including a Beaverton School District bus driver who went around the barricade and into the water.

The school district defended the driver’s decision. They said the driver couldn’t back out and he saw a man standing in the water and decided it wasn’t deep enough to be a problem.

Joel Feldhan, the Beaverton school’s transportation director, said he believed the road had 2 inches of water on it. But KOIN 6 Meteorologist Claire Anderson — who was there — said it was deeper than that in the middle of 149th.

Beaverton police officer Jeremy Shaw declined comment on the the bus driver’s decision, but said in general driving around a road closure is not a good idea.

“It could be a tree down, there could be wires down over the road you can’t see, it could just be water,” Shaw said.