Clock ticking to move Right 2 Dream Too

Camp has been in Chinatown for several years

Lisa Balick and KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
The Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp in Portland's Chinatown, February 10, 2017 (KOIN)
The Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp in Portland's Chinatown, February 10, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The clock is ticking to find a new place for Right 2 Dream Too, the homeless camp at the entrance to Chinatown.

Developers are suing the owners of the property where the camp has been for several years.

A 9-story hotel is under construction on West Burnside and 4th, across the street from the camp. Developers filed a lawsuit arguing the camp violates city zoning code and is blocking redevelopment in Chinatown.

Hotel developer Bob Naito stands in Portland's Chinatown, February 10, 2017 (KOIN)
Hotel developer Bob Naito stands in Portland’s Chinatown, February 10, 2017 (KOIN)

The Portland Development Commission made a deal to buy the property more than 2 years ago. They already paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to the owner and planned to close the deal in April.

“I think it is lighting a fire because now there is some sense of urgency,” hotel developer Bob Naito told KOIN 6 News. “I’m not entirely convinced April would go by and they would not just let the deal collapse to buy the property.”

Portland Commissioner Amanda Fritz told KOIN 6 News she has another place in mind for the campers — but isn’t ready to reveal exactly where.