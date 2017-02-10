Clock ticking to move Right 2 Dream Too

Related Coverage Developers sue to evict Right 2 Dream Too

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The clock is ticking to find a new place for Right 2 Dream Too, the homeless camp at the entrance to Chinatown.

Developers are suing the owners of the property where the camp has been for several years.

A 9-story hotel is under construction on West Burnside and 4th, across the street from the camp. Developers filed a lawsuit arguing the camp violates city zoning code and is blocking redevelopment in Chinatown.

The Portland Development Commission made a deal to buy the property more than 2 years ago. They already paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to the owner and planned to close the deal in April.

“I think it is lighting a fire because now there is some sense of urgency,” hotel developer Bob Naito told KOIN 6 News. “I’m not entirely convinced April would go by and they would not just let the deal collapse to buy the property.”

Portland Commissioner Amanda Fritz told KOIN 6 News she has another place in mind for the campers — but isn’t ready to reveal exactly where.