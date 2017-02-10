Cleanup the Springwater Trail with SOLVE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SOLVE will be cleaning up the Springwater Trail for the first time in over a year this weekend.

SOLVE Program Director Quintin Bauer is preparing for an army of volunteers Saturday morning.

“We just really want to get people out enjoying the trail again and doing their part to keep it clean,” Bauer says.

The trail hasn’t been the site of a cleanup in the last year because of homeless camps. While there are still stretches of the trail that the Portland Parks Department doesn’t recommend SOLVE send volunteers, the particular stretch being cleaned Saturday is safe.

“We’re only going to send volunteers when it’s safe to come out. This area of the trail hasn’t had the camp issue currently so we’re able to come out here,” Bauer says.

It’s important to pick up the trash before it makes its way into Johnson Creek. Saturday’s forecast looks mostly dry.

“This really is a jewel of Portland that we can go out and enjoy, whether we’re biking or running so it’s a good opportunity for people to get out and make sure it’s as clean as possible,” Bauer says.

Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to show up at the Foster Floodplain between 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.