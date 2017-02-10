Brown criticizes ODFW over gillnetting decision

Related Coverage Oregon rejects gillnet fishing ban on Columbia River

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown is criticizing the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission’s decision to continue to allow the use of gillnets along the Lower Columbia River.

The Daily Astorian reports that on Thursday Brown expressed displeasure with the commission’s decision, which diverged from an agreement made with Washington state to phase out the use of gillnets.

In a letter to Commission Chairman Michael Finley, Brown asked the commission to comply with state policy and the previous agreement made with Washington, which voted to end gillnetting in two years.

Environmentalists and sport fishers oppose the use of gillnets, saying it doesn’t distinguish between wild and hatchery fish. They have long asked the commission to limit gillnetting on the river’s side channels.

Commercial fisherman, though, argue that banning gillnetting in the river is a threat to their livelihood.