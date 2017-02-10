4 Hawthorne businesses burglarized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four businesses were burglarized on Hawthorne Boulevard on Thursday.

Police say windows were broken out of Chez Machin The Maple Parlor Rice Junkies and Toadstool Cupcakes, all of which are in the 3500 block.

Some small items were stolen from the businesses.

Officers say there is no suspect information.

On Friday morning, Blue Star Donuts on Mississippi Avenue said they too had a window broken at one of their stores. Police did say whether they are investigating this or if it was related.

Our Mississippi shop will be closed today kiddos 😔 tomorrow the dough shall rise again! pic.twitter.com/ypcBpXznel — Blue Star Donuts (@BlueStarDonuts) February 10, 2017