2 Portland November rioters arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two protesters who are accused of damaging property in November 2016 were arrested Thursday.

Police identified 19-year-old Elijah K. Gerard and 19-year-old David Deron Lewis Jr. through tips from the community.

Officers say Gerard damaged Seres Restaurant, Chase Bank and Anderson Construction in the Pearl District and damaged a Jeep and assaulted the driver. Lewis is accused of damaging Starbucks, Federal Express and Urban Pantry in the Pearl District. He also had two outstanding warrants for Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree.

Gerard is charged with Riot (two counts), Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (two counts), Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Lewis is charged with Riot, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (two counts), Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (two counts).