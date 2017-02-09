Pursuit ends on Hwy. 26 near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened a stretch of Highway 26 near Jackson School Road following a high speed pursuit.

The pursuit was reported around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office confirms that one person has been detained following a high risk traffic stop that was conducted near Highway 26 and Jackson School Road.

The alleged driver ran on foot and a police K9 unit from Portland Police is helping deputies look for the wanted individual.

For a brief time, all eastbound lanes of Highway 26 were shut down.

The vehicle that was being chased was reported as stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.