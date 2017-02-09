Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western Oregon

The wet weather has caused a number of landslides and increased flooding

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Water flooded Highway 47 at Fisher Road, February 9 2017. (KOIN)
Water flooded Highway 47 at Fisher Road, February 9 2017. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow, rain and other wintry precipitation continue to cause problems from Oregon’s coast to the Cascades.

The wet weather has caused a number of landslides, and that threat continues as more precipitation is expected. A full list of landslides can be seen here.

Download the PDX Weather App.

Heavy rains have also caused flooding in numerous places throughout the Willamette Valley and the coast. For a list of Oregon flood watches, click here.

Check out the gallery below for photos that show the wet weather’s impact across western Oregon.

Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western OR