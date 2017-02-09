Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow, rain and other wintry precipitation continue to cause problems from Oregon’s coast to the Cascades.
The wet weather has caused a number of landslides, and that threat continues as more precipitation is expected. A full list of landslides can be seen here.
Heavy rains have also caused flooding in numerous places throughout the Willamette Valley and the coast. For a list of Oregon flood watches, click here.
Check out the gallery below for photos that show the wet weather’s impact across western Oregon.
Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western OR
Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western OR x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run