Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow, rain and other wintry precipitation continue to cause problems from Oregon’s coast to the Cascades.

The wet weather has caused a number of landslides, and that threat continues as more precipitation is expected. A full list of landslides can be seen here.

Heavy rains have also caused flooding in numerous places throughout the Willamette Valley and the coast. For a list of Oregon flood watches, click here.

Check out the gallery below for photos that show the wet weather’s impact across western Oregon.

Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western OR View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Landslide cleanup along an Oregon road, February 9, 2017 (KOIN) Heavy rains flooded roads in Seaside, February 9, 2017 (KOIN) Heavy rains flooded roads in Seaside, February 9, 2017 (KOIN) Scenes from the slide on Wildwood trail near Pittock Mansion, February 9 2017. (Forest Park Conservancy) A landslide along US 30 in North Portland, February 9, 2017 (KOIN) A new landslide was reported on NW Thompson Rd at NW Cornell Rd, February 9 2017. (KOIN) Heavy rain produced floods in parts of Marion County, February 6, 2017 (KOIN) Crews cleanup after a landslide on Hwy 26, February 8, 2017. (KOIN) Crews work on another landslide along Hwy 26, February 8, 2017 (KOIN) A man fills sandbags in Portland, February 8, 2017 (KOIN) A man fills sandbags in Portland, February 8, 2017 (KOIN) A landslide on US 26 WB, February 8 2017. (KOIN) A landslide on US 26 WB, February 8 2017. (KOIN) Water flooded Highway 47 at Fisher Road, February 9 2017. (KOIN) Water flooded Highway 47 at Fisher Road, February 9 2017. (KOIN) Water flooded Highway 47 at Fisher Road, February 9 2017. (KOIN) Water flooded Highway 47 at Fisher Road, February 9 2017. (KOIN)