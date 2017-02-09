OR puppy abandoned in apartment for a month recovers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon puppy that was abandoned for a month inside a Eugene apartment has recovered and is healthy once more, police say.

The Eugene Police Department said an animal welfare officer was called on November 30, 2016, to the Uncommon Apartments for an abandoned animal.

The property manager received an email from a previous tenant, saying he believed his dog was dead inside the apartment. The 18-year-old man had returned home to China on October 29, 2016, and chose not to return to Eugene, police said.

When the animal control officer found the puppy, it was “severely underweight,” lethargic and unable to stand. It was immediately taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and spent 2 days receiving around-the-clock care.

Once he was stable, the puppy was placed in foster care. It took another 2 months of close observation from the Greenhill Humane Society’s veterinary team, but the puppy eventually reached a healthy weight. He was given the name “Jake,” by staff and adopted by his foster family.

Police haven’t been successful in contacting the owner, who remained in China after choosing not to enroll in a new term at the University of Oregon.

The unnamed man remains a suspect in the case, authorities said.

