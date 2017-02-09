Hikers find body of man missing since June 2012

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man who had been missing since 2012 was found in Medford on February 7, Oregon State Police said.

Hikers found the skeleton of Chase Cook, who was 22 years old when he was reported missing. His body was identified using dental records and personal items found with the remains.

After he went missing in June 2012, search and rescue teams combed the area where his car was last seen but found no evidence. His body was found less than a mile from the car he was driving at the time.

Oregon State Police said contrary to some reports on social media, only Cook’s body was found. They said evidence suggests he committed suicide by shooting himself.