DHS worker arrested for falsifying abuse reports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon Department of Human Services employee has been arrested after investigators found inconsistencies in child abuse reports he completed, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Miguel A. Fuentes III started working for Child Protective Services since 2011, most recently in Beaverton. Deputies found inconsistencies in his reports during a child abuse investigation.

Upon further investigation into Fuentes, deputies found 15 cases where he had reported in-person contacts that never happened, false statements and work that was allegedly done when he was not in the office, the sheriff’s office said.

DHS placed Fuentes on leave in November 2016 when the investigation began. His cases have been reassigned.

He was charged with 15 counts of official misconduct and 15 counts of tampering with public records.