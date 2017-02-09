Developers sue to evict Right 2 Dream Too

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two Portland development companies have filed a lawsuit in order to evict a homeless tent camp across the street from a hotel they are renovating.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that developers of the Grove Hotel filed a lawsuit arguing the homeless camp violates Portland’s zoning codes and permitting rules and that it impedes redevelopment in the neighborhood.

The developers argue the camp, known as Right 2 Dream Too, interferes with the renovation at the hotel by reducing neighborhood property values.

The Portland City Council voted in February 2016 to move the camp a different neighborhood, but a ruling by Oregon’s land-use board blocked the move.