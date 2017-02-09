Beaverton bus driver ignores ‘road closed’ sign

Related Coverage Photos: Wet winter weather plagues western Oregon

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton bus driver is in hot water with some parents after KOIN 6 News video captured the bus driving past a “road closed” barrier and through a flooded street.

There were children on the bus when it drove through the water early Thursday at the intersection of 149th and Division. The driver appears to intentionally go around the road block.

Water was clearly over the road and it was clearly blocked in the driver’s lane to stop and not use that section of road. The driver goes around the barrier, through the standing water and out the other side, continuing to pick students up along the way.

Joel Feldhan, the spokesperson for the Beaverton Schools Transportation Department, said, “(The driver) deemed that going through was safer than any other options,”

Keeping students “delayed for an hour on the way to school, that’s something I think that the public would really question, especially given that there is 2 inches of water on the roadway,” he told KOIN 6 News. “I’m going to say flood water is a very generous term, looking at it.”

Generally flooding becomes a problem for a bus when it’s 18-inches deep, he said.

Feldhan also said the “driver did not turn. He was going straight through.”

The KOIN 6 News video clearly shows the driver turning.

He added the road should have been blocked off at an earlier intersection so the bus could turn around.

“That sign,” he said, “is well past the intersection.”

The school district also contends the bus couldn’t back up once it reached the “road closed” sign and there was no way to turn around.

Their policy is not to back up a bus on a dark road.

But the orange “road closed” barrier was visible from 150th Court, meaning the driver could have spotted that and turned around in a cul-de-sac.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.”We obey the law,” Feldhan said. “The law says you can’t go on a closed road but there are times we have to consider the available options.”