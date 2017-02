PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police are searching for a woman with dementia who walked away from her home sometime late Tuesday night.

Officers say Shirley Darlow, 63, walked away from her apartment in the 14300 block of SW Walker Road. She was last seen around 11 p.m.

She is described as being 5’02” tall, thin build, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Call 503-629-0111 if you have any information about her whereabouts.