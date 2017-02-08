Wet weather: More heavy rain headed our way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another storm moves onshore Wednesday and this one looks very wet and breezy.

Rain increases throughout the morning hours, turning heavy Wednesday afternoon through the early morning hours of Thursday. Rain totals of 1″-2″ are possible in the Willamette Valley Wednesday through Thursday.

Johnson Creek is expected to flirt with minor flood stage by Thursday morning.

The heavy moisture moving in could cause major problems for the gorge as the potential for heavy freezing rain is looking more likely. Ice storm warnings have been issued until Thursday for the central Gorge from Corbett to just west of Carson.

After a brief round of snow, freezing rain looks to develop and totals could near an 1″ to 1.5″ Ice totals of this magnitude can cause extreme weight on branches and power lines leading to numerous power outages. Be prepared that outages could last for days.

Farther east, Hood River to the Dalles looks to see more snow than ice. Lots of moisture will mean hefty snow totals: expect snow accumulations between 4″ to 8″.

The Cascades will enjoy more snow through most of Wednesday as snow levels climb to 4,500 feet. Wednesday night will bring a dramatic climb in the snow levels-up near 8,000′. Snow levels will drop a bit Thursday, but will likely stay above the ski resorts. This means we’ll see more rain than snow at resorts Wednesday night & Thursday.

Next weekend looks like the first dry spell in a while!

KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke contributed to this report.