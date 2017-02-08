Timothy Bucher to be sentenced for shooting at officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Timothy James Bucher, 63, will be sentenced on Wednesday for attempting to kill a police officer.

Bucher pleaded no contest, which means he’s not admitting guilt, to two counts of attempted murder and one count each of unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree intimidation.

The incident happened on May 24, 2016 when police responded to reports of a disturbance at the manufactured home part in the 9000 block of Northeast MLK Jr. Blvd.

When police arrived, they learned that Bucher had shown a gun a neighbor and made comments about her ethnicity. As officers were attempting to communicate with Bucher, he fired several rounds at police. He also continued to shoot randomly throughout the mobile home park.

Bucher was originally faced a 35-count indictment that charged him with 10 counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Two officers assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), fired their rifles during the incident. The officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Sergeant James Darby and Officer Chad Gradwahl.

Their use of force, the grand jury determined, was legally justifiable.

Bucher is a registered sex offender and a convicted felon, according to police.