Tigard man arrested with 21 guns, drugs, cash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Guns, ammunition, a ballistic vest, drugs and cash were seized during in investigation in Tigard on February 7.

The Tigard Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on SW Hillview Street. They found evidence of drug dealing along with cocaine, meth and heroin. Three of the 21 guns they found were reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

They arrested 50-year-old Steven Johnson on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft and felony possession of a fire arm. He is being held at the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The investigation was an effort between the Westside Interagency Narcotics investigators and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team.