Tigard man arrested with 21 guns, drugs, cash

Three of the guns were reported stolen

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Law enforcement in Tigard seized 21 guns, cash and drugs on February 8, 2017. (WCSO)
Law enforcement in Tigard seized 21 guns, cash and drugs on February 8, 2017. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Guns, ammunition, a ballistic vest, drugs and cash were seized during in investigation in Tigard on February 7.

Steven Johnson was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft and felony possession of a fire arm. (WCSO)
Steven Johnson was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft and felony possession of a fire arm. (WCSO)

The Tigard Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on SW Hillview Street. They found evidence of drug dealing along with cocaine, meth and heroin. Three of the 21 guns they found were reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

They arrested 50-year-old Steven Johnson on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft and felony possession of a fire arm. He is being held at the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The investigation was an effort between the Westside Interagency Narcotics investigators and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team.