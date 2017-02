PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A rope rescue is currently underway near the Ross Island Bridge.

The call for help was made around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Southwest Moody Drive.

There appears to be two patients. Both were placed on stretchers and taken down on a fire truck ladder.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews were on the bridge cleaning and painting.

