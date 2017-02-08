Rain, slopes, gravity are perfect storm for slides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest storm striking the Portland area doesn’t come with ice and snow — just a lot of rain.

All that rain is leading to lots of landslides around the city, including one along Hwy 26 on Tuesday, February 7. Unfortunately, according to geologists, there isn’t much that can be done to prevent them.

When you add snow and nonstop rain to steep hillsides, you end up with gravity taking over.

ODOT crews blocked off 2 of the 4 westbound lanes of Hwy 26 Wednesday morning and tore out the remaining dirt, rock and vegetation in the section of the hill where the landslide happened. Those lanes have since reopened.

Officials haven’t decided whether to keep a concrete barrier along the highway to contain any more debris.

The state is looking into options including concrete barriers along the slopes or netting that would hold back any rock or dirt that would slide down when the weather gets like this.

Part of the complication is that there are so many trouble spots like the area on Hwy 26. Officials just have to focus their efforts on the worst areas.