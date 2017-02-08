Portlanders get ready for more potential flooding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain is expected to continue coming down through Thursday morning, soaking the metro area.

There are flood watches in effect through late Friday and an estimated 1.5-2.5 inches of rain could fall in the Willamette Valley. With that amount of rain, there is a chance that Johnson Creek could flood.

People who live near creeks are pretty used to these conditions and whether they like it or not, they are ready for it.

“You have to know if you live here you’re going to have to deal with rain,” Kristina Cott said.

There are also flood warnings in Clackamas and Marion Counties.

City crews are working to prepare for the potential of more flooding and landslides that may occur in the downpour. The Portland Bureau of Transportation encourages people to “adopt your nearest storm drain” and clear it of debris.

Sand bagging locations are also opening in some areas in case people need them.

Flooding can also lead to road closures and officials urge drivers to use caution in high water areas. Officials use the warning “Turn around, don’t drown” during flooding to deter people from driving through high water.

Water can stall your engine and cause roads to be slick, here are tips for driving in the rain:

-Slow down

-Turn on headlights

-Don’t use cruise control

-Stay well behind the car in front of you

-If you hydroplane: Ease off the gas, gently apply the brakes and steer straight ahead.

Report flooding, debris, road hazards to PBOT at 503.823.1700