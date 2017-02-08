Police nab tattoo-covered, just-released sex offender

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — U.S. Marshals say a convicted sex offender with extensive facial tattoos who was at large has been arrested after he was recognized in the nation’s capital.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Leuer said in a statement that Matthew Ezekiel Stager was spotted about 4 p.m. Wednesday. His arrest followed several reported sightings in Washington.

Leuer says District police officers recognized the tattoo-covered suspect as he walked down the street near the D.C. Superior Court. Stager has tattoos on his face, head and neck. He was taken into custody without incident.

News outlets reported that the 44-year-old was released Thursday from the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg. He failed to show up at a transitional center in Texas.