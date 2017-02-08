Police: Missing man didn’t arrive to pick up wife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing Wednesday after leaving to pick up his wife from the hospital.

Ronald Austin, 75, reportedly left Silver Cloud Inn on NW Vaughn Street at 5 a.m. to get his wife from Good Samaritan Hospital on NW 23rd Avenue, according to Portland Police Bureau. But Austin never arrived and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Austin and his wife live in Hammond on the northern Oregon Coast. He doesn’t have any known medical issues, police said, adding that this is out of character for him.

He is described as a white man, 5’6″ tall and 160 pounds. He drives a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup with a canopy and Oregon license plates 936CQZ.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

If you have non-emergency information call 503.823.1081.