PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rains that began last weekend and continued into the work week have caused landslides across the region.

The wet weather from a Pineapple Express is expected to continue until Friday with many rivers nearing flood level.

A full list of landslides can be found on Tripcheck.org.

A soaking start to February! Rain totals from the first 7 days of the month. 1.5"-2.5" additional rain Wednesday-Thursday #FloodWatch pic.twitter.com/6zJ2RfTtPh — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) February 8, 2017