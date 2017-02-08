‘Leg List’ propels mom toward life goals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people have a Bucket List. Rebecca Block has a Leg List.

Like everyone, the 42-year-old Portland resident has been busy with life — her family, her 5-year-old daughter, her full-time job as a patient care researcher.

When she was 5, her mother was diagnosed with a specific form of muscular dystrophy. Rebecca was tested and the doctors told her she didn’t have it, she said.

But at 21, doctors diagnosed her with the same disease: facio-scapula-humeral muscular dystrophy. For the past 2 decades, her muscles have broken down, and in the past 2 years she’s gotten noticeably weaker.

“I have no idea how much longer I will be on 2 full legs,” she told KOIN 6 News. “I wear a brace on my right leg now and my doc is just sort of now starting to think about my left leg needing some help as well.”

That’s why she made a Leg List.

“I knew if I didn’t make a list none of it would ever happen,” she said. “It’s a list of things that I want to be able to do on my own 2 legs, with my own legs, under my own power.”

Most of the things on the list are life-long visions she’s had, many connected to her childhood, like shopping in the Stanley Market in Hong Kong.

“When I was really little my sister spent a summer living with a friend in Hong Kong and she came home talking about this magical market called Stanley Market,” she said. “But you know, the aisles in this market in Hong Kong are tiny and you’re, like, weaving your way through and, you know, that’s not a place a wheelchair is going to get pushed through.”

Rebecca is a trained social worker and frequent volunteer who helps advocate for people and achieve their goals. She’s now set her goal — her Leg List — because, she said, she feels time is pressing.

“I don’t want to miss an opportunity to have done these things that I’ve always dreamed of just because I waited.”

At the top of her list is trekking to sit with gorillas.

“It’s been a dream since I was a little, tiny person. I wanted to teach apes sign language,” she said, adding, “That was after I wanted to be a fighter pilot.”

She said she did learn sign language and has worked for years with the deaf community, “but never with any primates.”

Rebecca said she also wants to dance at a Cyndi Lauper concert, something she’s wanted since a 5th-grade lip sync contest.

“I chose ‘Time After Time’ and my sister dressed me up in, actually, her bat mitzvah dress. It was the only drop-lace dress in the house.”

She expects she’ll be in a wheelchair at some point and wants to tackle her Leg List now.

“Part of me hopes it’s not really about me and that, maybe, somewhere, someone will hear about this and say, ‘I’m going to write down my list. I’m going to do this.'”