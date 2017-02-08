Colorado company gets OK to grow pot in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Commissioners in a county in Oregon have approved a zoning code amendment that will help a Colorado company looking to expand further into the Oregon pot market.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports (https://goo.gl/lggtLR ) the Benton County Board of Commissioners approved the amendment Tuesday, allowing businesses with a valid state license to grow, process and sell marijuana wholesale at an industrial park in Corvallis.

The decision allows 1749 Airport Road LLC, a limited liability company headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, to purchase a building in the park and lease space to another Colorado business, Doctor’s Orders Group.

Doctor’s Orders has dispensaries and growing space in Colorado. In Oregon, the company owns a marijuana dispensary in Portland and land for an outdoor growing operation in Cave Junction.