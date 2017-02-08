CBS’s Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CBS News’ Charlie Rose announced on Wednesday he will undergo heart surgery for the second time.

Rose announced that he will undergo surgery on Thursday to replace his replacement aorta valve. The replacement valve was placed 15 years ago.

He says the timing of the surgery was his choice. He will be resting at home after the surgery and back to anchoring CBS This Morning in March.

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do. To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice. So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere. I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high. Until then, stay close.