Washougal dog dies, dog food voluntarily recalled

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Illinois-based maker of dog and cat food is voluntarily recalling one of its products because of a potential contamination with pentobarbital.

A dog in Washougal died after eating Evanger’s Hunk of Beef, which a company officials said was made in June 2016 and purchased at a Washougal pet store.

The company said that entire lot was distributed in Washington state and nowhere else in the country. But it was also sold online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

On their website, Evanger’s said Hunk of Beef is their top seller and “have never had a recall” in their 81-year history. They’re also fully funding the veterinarian bills from the dog’s owner, Nikki Mael, and will make a donation to a local shelter in honor of the pug, Talula.

The FDA reported: “To date, it has been reported that five dogs became ill and 1 of the five dogs passed away after consuming the product with lot number 1816E06HB13.”

“Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it,” DogFoodAdvisor said, “and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance or nausea — or in extreme cases, death.”

